Sikandar: Salman Khan Shuts Down Trolls On 31-Year Age Gap With Rashmika Mandanna: 'I Will Work With Her Daughter Too..'

Sikandar Trailer Launch: Salman Khan treated fans to the much-awaited trailer of his upcoming action extravaganza. Bollywood's Bhaijaan, who always remains in the headlines due to his fiery counterattacks on critics, once again shut down the trolls. Since the film's cast announcement, questions were raised about the 31-year age difference between the leads, Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna. On Sunday, during the trailer launch, the superstar's response to the same went viral.

Salman Khan On Age Gap With Rashmika

Speaking to the media at the Sikandar trailer launch event, Salman Khan hit back at the trolls. He said, ''Jab Heroine ko koi problem nahi hai unke father ko problem nahi tumko kya problem hai. Ab jab inki shaadi hojayegi, bachchi hojayegi badi star hojayegi toh unke sath bhi kaam karenge. Mummy ka permission toh mil he jaega. ''(When the heroine doesn't have a problem, her father doesn't have a problem why do you have a problem brother? When she gets married and has a daughter, who will become star, I'll work with her daughter too, Mom will give permission).''

'Rashmika Reminds Me Of Younger Me', Says Salman Khan

During the trailer lauch, Salman Khan praises Rashmika Mandanna's dedication , revealing that she reminds Khan of his younger self. He reveals how Rashmika was juggling two major projects simultaneously amid leg injury. He said, ''Specially Miss Mandanna is here, has givin it her best. She was shootong for Pushpa 2 till 7 pm. She would come to Sikandar set at 9 pm and shoot with us till 6:30 am, and then go back to work for Pushpa. She was not well aswell. And then after breaking her leg, she continued to shoot, didn't cancel a day. In many ways, she reminds me of younger me,'' he concluded with saying 'when the going is tought the tough gets going.'

Salman Khan steals the show in his action-packed avatar as ‘Rajkot Ka Raja.’ in Sikandar traile his chemistry with Rashmika Mandanna grabbed attention. Several viral clips from the lauch event surfaced. One standout moment featured Salman striking Rashmika's signature 'Korean heart' pose, adding to the buzz.

Directed by AR Murugadoss The film features a stellar cast, including Sharman Joshi, Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Prateik Babbar, Anjini Dhawan in pivotal roles.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Sikandar is scheduled to hit cinemas on March 30.