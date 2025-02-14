Sikandar: Warda Nadiadwala’s Special Request For Sajid Nadiadwala And AR Murugadoss - Check It Out!

New Delhi: Salman Khan is all set to make a grand comeback with his much-awaited film Sikandar. Ever since its announcement, fans have been eagerly awaiting the return of the Sultan of Bollywood to the big screen.

Backed by acclaimed producer Sajid Nadiadwala, known for delivering blockbuster hits, Sikandar marks another iconic collaboration between him and Salman Khan.

Sharing a picture of Sajid Nadiadwala with director AR Murugadoss, his wife playfully urged, "Please complete the shooting so we can see the trailer soon! Aaja aaja re Batla ja!" along with hashtags of the film, director and producer.

Have A Look At The Post:

The anticipation has skyrocketed after the teaser release, making it one of the most awaited films of the year. Amidst the excitement, Sajid Nadiadwala’s wife, Warda Khan Nadiadwala, took to social media to urge her husband to complete the shoot soon so that everyone can finally watch the much-awaited trailer.

This film, starring Salman Khan, is set to be the biggest blockbuster of 2025. Directed by AR Murugadoss, it features Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead, alongside Sharman Joshi, Sathyaraj, and Prateik Babbar.

Sikandar is slated for an Eid 2025 release.