Singeetam Srinivasa Rao passes away at 94: Jr NTR, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy pay tribute

Mumbai: Veteran director, screenwriter, and composer Singeetam Srinivasa Rao passed away on Saturday in Chennai at the age of 94. Best known for landmark classics including Pushpaka Vimana, Aditya 369, and Mayuri, Rao enjoyed a celebrated career spanning over six decades across multiple Indian languages.
Following the news of his passing, prominent figures from the film industry and political sphere expressed deep grief. Actor Jr NTR took to social media platform X to honour the late director, describing him as a pioneer who anticipated future cinematic trends.
"The news of the passing of Sri Singeetam Srinivasa Rao garu is deeply heartbreaking. Aditya 369, Pushpaka Vimanam, Mayuri… he was a visionary who thought far ahead of his time and created films that continue to feel fresh and relevant even as generations change," wrote Jr NTR. "My deepest condolences to his family members. Om Shanti."
Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also offered his condolences, calling Rao a "true pioneer and pathbreaker". In a post on X, he shared: "Indian cinema has lost a true pioneer and pathbreaker, who continued making movies even at the age of 94. Singeetham Srinivasa Rao garu’s unmatched creativity, from silent marvels to sci-fi epics, inspires generations. Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones."
Singeetam Srinivasa Rao began his journey in cinema working under legendary director K. V. Reddy and was associated with the 1957 classic Mayabazar. Over his directorial career, he helmed more than 60 films, mastering diverse genres ranging from silent comedy and science fiction to fantasy and biographical drama.
His 1985 biographical dance drama Mayuri, based on the life of classical dancer Sudha Chandran, earned critical acclaim and several state Nandi Awards. In 1987, Rao directed Pushpaka Vimana (Pushpaka Vimanam), a dialogue-less black comedy starring Kamal Haasan that went on to win the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. His long-standing creative collaboration with Kamal Haasan also produced fan-favourite hits such as Apoorva Sagodharargal and Michael Madana Kama Rajan.
In Telugu cinema, Rao pioneered sci-fi storytelling with Aditya 369 (1991), introducing the concept of time travel to mainstream Indian cinema long before it became a popular trope.
(With ANI Inputs)
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