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Singeetam Srinivasa Rao passes away at 94: Jr NTR, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy pay tribute

Legendary Indian filmmaker Singeetam Srinivasa Rao passed away at 94, leaving behind a pioneering six-decade legacy with classics like Pushpaka Vimana, Aditya 369, and Mayuri.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAhana Tiwari
Published: Oct 04, 2026, 12:49 PM IST|Updated: Oct 04, 2026, 12:49 PM IST
Singeetam Srinivasa Rao passes away at 94: Jr NTR, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy pay tribute
Image Credit: ANI

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Singeetam Srinivasa Rao passes away at 94: Jr NTR, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy pay tribute
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