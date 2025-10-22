Singer-Actor Rishabh Tandon Aka Faqeer Dies Of Heart Attack: Reports

New Delhi: Famous singer-turned-actor Rishabh Tandon aka Faqeer, who was in Delhi for Diwali celebrations, suffered a heart attack and succumbed to it on October 22, 2025. As per India Today report, his family and friends are deeply shocked by the unfortunate incident and have requested privacy at this point

Popular pap Viral Bhayani shared the news on his Instagram handle.

Who Was Rishabh Tandon?

Rishabh Tandon, also known as Faqeer stayed in Mumbai with his wife but was in Delhi for Diwali celebrations this year. The singer-actor had many pets and was extremely passionate about music, had his Instagram bio written as ‘A Believer, possessed by the energies of Shiva … Singer | Composer | Actor’. Rishabh had acted in projects such as Faqeer – Living Limitless and Rashna: The Ray of Light.

Rishabh Tandon Last Rites

His family and close friends are awaiting the arrival of relatives to conduct the final rites. The family has requested for privacy at this moment.

Rishabh Tandon's Personal Life

Rishabh got married to Olesya Nedobegova, who is from Russia. In an old interview with Times of India, he had revealed that Olesya worked as the line producer of his digital series in Uzbekistan.

Earlier, he was in news over his alleged link-up with actress Sara Khan.

Social Media Extends Condolences

Many reacted to the news on social media after Viral Bhayani posted on Instagram. Celebrity trainer and actor Ahaan Pandey's mom Deanne Pandey reacted. Aalim Hakim wrote: Oh my God…. May his soul rest in peace.

One user wrote: Shocking Rest in peace, another one wrote: Heart attack why always heart attack and always young people