Ankit Balyan's wife said, "The police are working hard, but there is no ground-level result. Five days have passed, and no arrests have been made so far. This makes us feel that no action is being taken. Sir, our hope is breaking with this police administration and this government as well. So now I want to appeal to Rahul Gandhi ji. Sir, you are a big leader of this country. You had raised the education issue as well; Dharmendra Pradhan ji had to resign. Please listen to our plea as well. A child from our home has left us, sir. Please raise this issue. Understand the helplessness of those parents who have lost their young son. Sisters lost their brother a day before Rakshabandhan. You also have a sister; you are also someone's brother. Understand our pain and raise this issue. Rahul Gandhi ji, now we have hope only from you. You do something in this case."