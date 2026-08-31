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Singer Ankit Balyan's family seeks Rahul Gandhi's help, alleges inaction in murder investigation

Following the fatal shooting of Haryanvi singer Ankit Balyan in Shamli, his grieving family appealed to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for intervention, citing a lack of progress and arrests in the police investigation.

Published: Aug 31, 2026, 07:00 AM IST|Updated: Aug 31, 2026, 07:00 AM IST
Singer Ankit Balyan's family seeks Rahul Gandhi's help, alleges inaction in murder investigation
Image Credit: ANI

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Singer Ankit Balyan's family seeks Rahul Gandhi's help, alleges inaction in murder investigation
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