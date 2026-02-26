Singer Anup Jalota shares yoga video at 72, takes up intense yoga session

Mumbai: Veteran singer Anup Jalota through his recent social media post has proven that age is just a number.

The celebrated bhajan and ghazal maestro at 72, was seen indulging in an intensive yoga session, and also showcased his dedication to fitness and well-being.

In a video shared by him on his social media account, Anup Jalota was seen performing rigorous yoga aasans with the assistance of his yoga therapist.

The singer captioned the post as, “Morning yoga routine with Shilpi Chugh my Yoga therapist - where healing begins with a single breath. Do yoga daily, and watch how life aligns itself without struggle #YogaWithShilpichugh #MorningEnergy #fitindia #YogaTherapy #HealthyLifestyle YogaDaily Mindfulness WellnessCoach PositiveStart YogaIndia InnerHealing SelfGrowth Bollyyogas PeacefulMind YogaTransformation DailyPractice”

The video shows Anup Jalota focusing on balance and strength-based asanas under his teacher’s guidance, further propogating healthy lifestyle.

Talking about Anup Jalota, is known as the ‘Bhajan Samrat’, and has lent his voice to numerous devotional classics such as “Aisi Laagi Lagan,” “Jag Mein Sundar Hain Do Naam,” “Rang De Chunariya,” and many more.

Apart from devotional music, he is also a renowned ghazal singer and has performed extensively across India and abroad. He has also been conferred with several honours, including the Padma Shri in 2012 for his contribution to the field of art and music.

For the uninitiated, Anup Jalota had stirred headlines when he participated in ‘Bigg Boss 12’ in 2018. He entered the reality show with singer and model Jasleen Matharu, who was introduced as his partner.

What raised eyebrows was their alleged relationship that had created considerable buzz, especially due to their significant age difference, as Jasleen was much younger.

However, after the show, it was clarified by both that they were not romantically involved and that their pairing was part of the their game.