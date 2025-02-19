Singer Anuv Jain Ties Knot With Longtime Girlfriend Hridi Narang – Check Wedding Photos

New Delhi: Popular singer Anuv Jain, known for hits like 'Husn' and 'Baarishein' has tied the knot with his long time girlfriend, Hridi Narang, and fans are overjoyed to see the couple's love story unfold.

Taking to Instagram, Anuv shared a series of stunning wedding pictures with the caption of one of the most loved song 'Jo Tum Mere Ho', “Aur haan dekho yahan kaise ayi do dilon ki yeh baraat hai…” (And look here, how the wedding of two hearts has arrived).

Although Anuv did not tag his wife in the post, the wedding photographer took to social media, posting more intimate moments from the ceremony and tagging Hridi. The caption read, “Some love stories deserve to be framed forever, just like the lyrics of ‘Baarishein’.”

Previously, Anuv had shared glimpses of their relationship on his Instagram, giving fans a peek into their journey together.

Hridi Narang, now Anuv's wife, is the founder of GuruOm Candles, a homegrown business specializing in handmade scented soy candles.

As the couple embarks on this new chapter of their lives, fans have taken to social media to offer their congratulations. One fan humorously wrote, “Jab aapke paas aapka pyaar hai (touchwood), toh aise gaane banakar humne apne waalon ki yaad kyu dilvate ho?” (When you have your love, why make such songs that remind us of our loved ones?). Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana also joined in, extending his best wishes to the newlyweds with a simple yet heartfelt, “Congratulations.”