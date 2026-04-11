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NewsEntertainmentPeopleSinger Asha Bhosle hospitalised at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital: Report
ASHA BHOSLE

Singer Asha Bhosle hospitalised at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital: Report

Asha Bhosle hospitalised after reportedly suffering a cardiac arrest; no official statement yet.

Written By Ahana Tiwari|Last Updated: Apr 11, 2026, 09:53 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Singer Asha Bhosle hospitalised at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital: Report(Image: IMDb)

Asha Bhosle hospitalised: Legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest and was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Saturday, April 11. She is currently undergoing treatment in the hospital’s Emergency Medical Services unit.

No official statement has yet been issued by her family or the hospital authorities.

Asha Bhosle condition confirmed by IANS, doctor

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According to the news agency IANS, Asha Bhosle suffered a cardiac arrest on Saturday. Dr Pratit Samdani confirmed that she is receiving treatment in the Emergency Medical Services unit at Breach Candy Hospital.

IANS reported, “Legendary playback icon Asha Bhosle suffered a cardiac arrest on Saturday, April 11, and has been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, where she is currently undergoing treatment in the Emergency Medical Services unit,” citing Dr. Pratit Samdani.

Take a look:

Asha Bhosle's legendary career spans decades

Asha Bhosle is regarded as one of the most successful singers in Hindi cinema. Over a career spanning more than eight decades, she has recorded songs for films and albums in multiple Indian languages and received numerous accolades.

She was honoured with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award and was also conferred the Padma Vibhushan, India’s second-highest civilian honour, in 2008.

Also Read | Zakir Khan admitted to Lilavati Hospital: Experts warn of long-term burnout, sleep deprivation, and lifestyle-related health risks

Asha Bhosle remembered fondly by Tabu

Recently, actor Tabu shared a heartfelt memory involving Asha Bhosle. She recalled receiving a guitar as a birthday gift from the singer, describing it as one of the most memorable moments of her life.

Sharing pictures on Instagram, Tabu wrote, “Tell me of your most memorable days.. Tell me of the moments you will never forget. Tell me what moves you the most.. Tell me of your most prized possessions. It was my birthday in November and there it was, through my door..this beauty ..this guitar.. Ashaji’s gift to me.”

Take a look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tabu (@tabutiful)

Expressing her admiration, she added, “Words could never hold the gratitude I feel.. I love and admire you more than I can say, Ashaji.. Through your songs we felt love and longing..pain and passion.. I will hold on to this for life and someday soon I hope I can play your songs to you on this.”

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