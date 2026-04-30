Singer-composer Palash Muchhal seeks blessings at Saptashrungi Mata Temple amid busy schedule

New Delhi: Singer-composer Palash Muchhal recently took a spiritual pause from his packed professional schedule. He visited the sacred Saptashrungi Mata Temple to seek divine blessings.

Palash Muchhal visits Saptashrungi Mata Temple

During the temple visit, Palash was seen offering prayers in full devotion. The singer also shared glimpses of his visit. He posted photos along with a caption featuring folded hands emojis.

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More about Palash Muchhal

Palash Muchhal is an Indian music composer, singer, and filmmaker. He is the younger brother of singer Palak Muchhal.

He has composed music for Bhoothnath Returns and has established himself as one of Bollywood's youngest composers.

He has scored music for films such as Dishkiyaoon, Bhoothnath Returns, and Amit Sahni Ki List. He has directed over 40 music videos and the film Ardh.

The Indore-born singer also creates independent music and has collaborated with several top singers.

He also grabbed headlines last year after his wedding with cricketer Smriti Mandhana was cancelled. They were scheduled to get married on November 23, 2025.

The singer also reacted to speculation of him cheating with an Instagram story that stated, “It’s been very difficult for me to see people react so easily to baseless rumours about something that has been most sacred to me. It’s the most difficult phase of my life, and I will deal with it gracefully, holding on to my beliefs. I truly hope we, as a society, learn to pause before judging someone based on unverified gossip. Our words can wound in ways we may never understand.”

Last year, Mandhana also confirmed via Instagram Stories that the wedding had been called off, requesting privacy for both families. Simultaneously, Muchhal issued his own statement on Instagram, formally acknowledging the cancellation. “I have decided to move on in my life and step back from my personal relationship,” he wrote.

Also Read: Thalapathy Vijay offers prayers at Shirdi Sai Baba temple ahead of Tamil Nadu poll results and `Jana Nayagan` leak row

On the work front

On the work front, Palash Muchhal will soon return to filmmaking with the new film Tera Sai. The movie is based on the life and teachings of Sai Baba of Shirdi.

Actor Sanjay Mishra will portray the titular role. The poster featured Sanjay as Sai Baba. Sharing the poster, the director wrote in the caption, “Tera Sai begins with blessings at Shirdi. A story of faith, surrender, and something beyond us.”

The actor and filmmaker has also sought blessings at the Shirdi Sai Baba Temple.