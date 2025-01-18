Advertisement
DARSHAN RAVAL

Singer Darshan Raval Gets Married To 'Best Friend' Dharal Surelia - SEE PICS

Singer Darshan Raval married Dharal Surelia and shared a series of wedding photos on Instagram.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ahana Tiwari|Last Updated: Jan 18, 2025, 09:01 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Singer Darshan Raval Gets Married To 'Best Friend' Dharal Surelia - SEE PICS (Image: @darshanravaldz/Instagram)

New Delhi: Popular singer Darshan Raval has tied the knot with his best friend, Dharal Surelia, and fans are overjoyed to see the couple's love story unfold.

Taking to Instagram, Darshan shared a series of stunning wedding pictures, capturing the couple’s beautiful moments from their special day. In these heartwarming photos, Darshan and Dharal can be seen dressed in traditional wedding attire, with their chemistry and affection for each other clearly evident.

Along with the pictures, Darshan shared a heartwarming caption, writing, "My best friend forever."

Take A Look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Darshan Raval (@darshanravaldz)

Dharal Surelia, now Darshan's life partner, is a woman of many talents. According to her Instagram bio, she is a well-educated and accomplished individual with a background in architecture and design. Dharal has studied at prestigious institutions, including CEPT, ETH, Babson, and RISD. She is an architect, design entrepreneur, and colourist, making her a versatile creative professional.

Darshan Raval, born on 18th October 1994 in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, has become one of the most beloved voices in the Indian music industry. His soulful voice and heartfelt performances have made him a household name, with fans across the country. Darshan’s journey in music began at a young age, and he has since amassed an impressive collection of popular tracks, including "Mehrama," "Hawa Banke," "Tera Zikr," and "Barish Lete Aana." His songs have captured the hearts of listeners, and his rise to fame has been nothing short of remarkable.

As Darshan embarks on this new chapter of his life, his fans showered the couple with love and congratulations one wrote "Congratulations beautiful humans. We all are super happy for you both!!!" whereas anothe =r ''From secretly rooting for you guys to screaming happy married life out loud. So dreamy you guys look''

