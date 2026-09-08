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  • /Singer Joi Barua on Manipuri musician C Vikram Singh's killing in Delhi: 'This is plain blooded murder, not an accident'

Singer Joi Barua on Manipuri musician C Vikram Singh's killing in Delhi: 'This is plain blooded murder, not an accident'

Manipuri musician C Vikram Singh death: Police said the preliminary enquiry indicated that Singh had objected to alleged shouting and nuisance by delivery boys and dhaba staff in front of his residence in Kilokari Village.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 08, 2026, 03:18 PM IST|Updated: Sep 08, 2026, 03:20 PM IST
Singer Joi Barua on Manipuri musician C Vikram Singh's killing in Delhi: 'This is plain blooded murder, not an accident'
Image Credit: ANI picture

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