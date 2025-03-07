Singer Kalpana Raghavendar Drops Video Post Hospitalisation, Says 'Best Thing That Has Happened To Me Is My Husband Prasad Prabhakar

Chennai: Popular singer Kalpana Raghavendar, who was recently rushed to a hospital after being found unconscious in her residence in Hyderabad, has now put out a video clip in which she has made it clear that she was saved only because of the timely efforts of her husband Prasad Prabhakar.

The well-known singer, who has sung thousands of songs in both Tamil and Telugu, was recently found in an unconscious state at her home in Hyderabad and rushed to a hospital where she is currently recuperating. A section of the media had claimed that the singer had attempted suicide.

In the video clip that Kalpana Raghavendar put out, the singer said, “There is a wrong piece of information that is being circulated in the media about me and my husband. I am putting out this video to provide clarity on the issue.”

“First of all, I have to say I am 45 years old. At this age, I am doing my Ph.D, and LLB. Both of these are due to my husband's encouragement. I am also doing a lot of other things. For today's musical industry, I am trying to update myself. I am trying to do different types of concerts. Because of all this, I have had stress and was unable to sleep,” the singer informed.

Stating that she had been struggling for several nights, unable to sleep, Kalpana said she chose to go to a doctor for the treatment of insomnia.

“He(the doctor) prescribed certain drugs for me. On that particular day, the dosage I took of a certain prescribed drug was slightly more. As a result, I became unconscious,” she said, trashing reports that claimed that she had attempted suicide.

“The only reason I am sitting before you and talking is because of the efforts of my husband. At the right time, he took the help of the police. He immediately informed them and the media. They really rescued me is what I should say. Please don't trust any wrong news. There are no personal issues between us. By God's grace, the best thing that has happened to me is my husband Prasad Prabhakar. I am so blessed to have him in my life. The next best thing is my daughter Daya Prasad,” she clarified.

She again reiterated, “I have no personal issues. By God's grace, I am well and happy. My family is well. I faced some difficulty because of health issues. I will return to normalcy very soon and I shall be there to entertain you all with my singing. I really need to thank the media and the police and everybody from the music fraternity. I am so grateful to all the love and support you people have given to me and my family,” the singer signed off.