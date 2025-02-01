Singer Millind Gaba And Wife Pria Beniwal Announce Pregnancy - WATCH

New Delhi: Popular singer and Bigg Boss OTT season 1 contestant, Millind Gaba, and his wife, Pria Beniwal, have joyfully announced that they are expecting their first child, two years after tying the knot. The couple shared the exciting news with their fans through a heartwarming video on Instagram.

Millind Gaba is a well-known name in the Indian music industry, celebrated for his hit tracks in both Bollywood and the independent music scene. Over the years, he has earned a massive fan following with his unique voice and musical versatility, making him a household name in the country.

In a video shared on their Instagram, Pria is seen sitting in the car, waiting for Millind. As the singer enters and gets ready to drive off, Pria gives a subtle hint that something is missing in the backseat. Millind then reaches behind him and pulls out a baby car seat, revealing the exciting news that they are expecting a child.

The video concludes with the words: "Our hearts are full, and soon our hearts will be too. 2025." This heartfelt message marks the beginning of an incredible journey for the couple, who are eagerly awaiting the arrival of their little one.

Alongside the video, Millind shared a touching caption that read: "Our little miracle is on the way. Forever Grateful." The post quickly garnered a flood of congratulatory messages from fans, friends, and fellow celebrities, all expressing their joy and excitement for the couple's growing family.

Millind and Pria, who got married in a lavish ceremony in Delhi on April 16, 2022, have received an outpouring of love and congratulations from their fans and followers. For those unfamiliar, Pria, a content creator herself, is also the sister of popular YouTuber Harsh Beniwal.