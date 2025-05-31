Singer Millind Gaba And Wife Pria Beniwal Welcomes Twins, Says 'Apne Liye Kabhi Kuch Nahi Maanga...'

New Delhi: Popular singer and Bigg Boss OTT Season 1 contestant Millind Gaba and his wife, Pria Beniwal, took to social media to announce their official entry into parenthood.

On Friday, the couple shared the joyful news with fans and followers on Instagram.

"Apne Liye Kabhi Kuch Nahi Maanga Tujhse, Ab Apne Liye Aur Kya Hi Maang Lunga. We are Blessed With Two Miracles. Jai Mata Di," he posted.

The accompanying image featured two babies, one dressed in pink and the other in blue, with the text: “Gaba ki story mein twist nahi, twins hain."

Take a look at the post:

The joyful announcement has sparked a wave of congratulations from fans and well-wishers, who are expressing their happiness for the couple. Many have shared heartfelt messages and warm wishes.

In February, Millind and Pria shared the news of their pregnancy with a sweet video on Instagram. In the video, Pria is seen sitting in a car, waiting for Millind. As he enters and prepares to drive off, Pria subtly hints that something is missing in the backseat. Millind then reaches behind him and pulls out a baby car seat, revealing the exciting news that they are expecting a child.

Later, they posted pictures from their dreamy maternity shoot, captioning, "Together, we will welcome our little one. With love, with joy, and with open hearts. The wait is almost over. Can't wait to hold you."

Millind and Pria got married in a lavish ceremony in Delhi on April 16, 2022.

Millind Gaba is a well-known name in the Indian music industry, celebrated for his hit tracks in both Bollywood and the independent music scene. Over the years, he has built a massive fan following with his unique voice and musical versatility, making him a household name in the country.

For those unfamiliar, Pria, a content creator herself, is also the sister of popular YouTuber Harsh Beniwal.