Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2892339https://zeenews.india.com/people/singer-neha-singh-rathore-booked-for-sedition-over-pahalgam-attack-remarks-2892339.html
NewsLifestylePeople
NEHA SINGH RATHORE

Singer Neha Singh Rathore Booked For Sedition Over Pahalgam Attack Remarks

Neha Singh Rathore faces serious charges, including sedition, after her social media post on the Pahalgam terror attack allegedly stirred anti-national sentiments and caste-based hatred.

|Last Updated: Apr 28, 2025, 12:40 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Singer Neha Singh Rathore Booked For Sedition Over Pahalgam Attack Remarks (Image: @nehafolksinger/Instagram)

Lucknow: On Sunday, a case was registered against folk singer Neha Singh Rathore at Hazratganj police station in Lucknow under serious charges, including sedition. The FIR has been filed under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

The case relates to comments made by Neha Singh Rathore regarding the recent Pahalgam terror attack.

In her X post, dated April 23, Rathore had alleged that the Modi-led government was running politics on the grounds of caste and religion. She even alleged the BJP government of "collecting votes in the name of Pulwama attack" and said that "the same will be repeated in case of Pahalgam attack".

The Pahalgam terror attack, which took place on April 22, claimed the lives of 26 people, including a Nepali national.

The complaint claims that her posts could spread caste-based hatred and anti-national sentiments.

The complaint was filed by poet Abhay Pratap Singh, also known as Abhay Singh, at Hazratganj police station. He accused Neha of repeatedly posting content that could disrupt communal peace and negatively influence public opinion against the nation.

According to the FIR, registered on April 27, the following sections have been invoked against her: Sections 196(1)(a), 196(1)(b), 197(1)(a), 197(1)(b), 197(1)(c), 197(1)(d), 353(1)(c), 353(2), 302, and 152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and Section 69A of the Information Technology (Amendment) Act, 2008.

The police have launched an investigation into the matter, and further legal proceedings are underway.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK