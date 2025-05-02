Advertisement
Singer Prakriti Kakar Engaged To Entrepreneur Vinay Anand - SEE PICS

Bollywood singer Prakriti Kakar is now engaged to entrepreneur Vinay Anand, sharing romantic proposal photos that delighted fans on social media.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ahana Tiwari|Last Updated: May 02, 2025, 04:49 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Singer Prakriti Kakar Engaged To Entrepreneur Vinay Anand - SEE PICS (Image: @prakritikakar/Instagram)

New Delhi: Popular playback singer Prakriti Kakar is now officially engaged to entrepreneur Vinay Anand, sharing the delightful news with her fans in a heartfelt post on social media.

Known for lending her voice to hit Bollywood tracks from films such as Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Batti Gul Meter Chalu, Kakar posted a series of dreamy photos that captured the couple’s special moment.

In the photos, Kakar is seen beaming with joy as Anand, dressed smartly for the occasion, gets down on one knee and proposes against a stunning natural backdrop.

The couple is later seen enjoying an intimate lakeside date, rowing together on the water. The post was captioned, “All love stories are beautiful but ours is my favorite. hi fiancée @vinayanand26.”

Take a look at their dreamy engagement here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Prakriti (@prakritikakar)

Prakriti Kakar is known for her collaborations with well-known artists like Jubin Nautiyal. Alongside her twin sister Sukriti Kakar, she has created a unique musical identity with chart-topping tracks and widespread acclaim for their chemistry and vocal harmony.

Kakar’s fiancé, Vinay Anand, is an entrepreneur, he is the co-founder of Aer Media and Unbox Social. Anand’s work has earned him notable recognition, including being featured in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia in 2023, cementing his status as one of the leading young entrepreneurs in the region.

While the couple has not yet revealed any details about their wedding plans, fans are eagerly waiting for more updates.

NEWS ON ONE CLICK