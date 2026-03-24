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NewsEntertainmentPeopleSinger Ronnie Bowman dies at 64, succumbed to serious injuries from an accident
RONNIE BOWMAN

Singer Ronnie Bowman dies at 64, succumbed to serious injuries from an accident

Bowman began performing music at age three, first as part of a family band and then joining the bluegrass band Lost & Found.

|Last Updated: Mar 24, 2026, 09:39 AM IST|Source:
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Singer Ronnie Bowman dies at 64, succumbed to serious injuries from an accidentPic Courtesy: YouTube Grab

Los Angeles: Singer Ronnie Bowman, best known for co-writing songs recorded by top country stars like Chris Stapleton, Kenny Chesney and George Strait, is no more. He passed away on Sunday at the age of 64.

As per Billboard, Bowman suffered serious injuries in a motorcycle accident in Ashland City, Tennessee, on Saturday, and unfortunately, the following afternoon, he breathed his last.

Mourning his demise, Bowman's family in a statement said, "Ronnie was beloved by so many in our music community, whom he loved so dearly. We are beyond grateful for all of the love & outpouring toward us already. Right now, as we process, we just covet your prayers. We have no words at this time, but thank you and graciously request that you honor our privacy while we try to put our heads around this and grieve."

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After learning about his death, musician-songwriter-producer John Carter Cash, son of Country Music Hall of Famer Johnny Cash, paid his condolences via a post on Instagram.

"All my love goes out to family of @the.ronnie.bowman Ronnie was a friend and an amazing vocalist and musician. Love to all," he posted.

Bowman began performing music at age three, first as part of a family band and then joining the bluegrass band Lost & Found. He soon joined The Lonesome River Band, serving as the group's vocalist/bass player from 1990-2001, and performed on the band's album Carrying The Tradition, which was named album of the year by the International Bluegrass Music Association in 1991.

He recorded four albums as part of The Lonesome River Band and recorded five solo albums, including Cold Virginia Night, which was named album of the year by the IBMA. 

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