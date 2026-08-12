Singer Sukriti Kakar gets engaged to beau Shoumik Shetty, shares dreamy pics

Mumbai: Singer Sukriti Kakar is now engaged. On Tuesday, she shared dreamy pictures from the romantic proposal her beau, Shoumik Shetty, planned for her."Today, tomorrow, forever," she captioned the post.
In one of the pictures, Shoumik could be seen down on one knee as he slipped the ring onto Sukriti's finger. The couple also sealed the special moment with a kiss. The dreamy proposal took place at a stunning location, adding a dreamy charm to occasion.
Soon after Sukriti shared the pictures, members of the film industry chimed in the comment section and extended their best wishes to the couple.
"Oh man! Congratulations guys," singer Armaan Malik commented. "Congratulations guys," singer Stebin Ben wrote.
Earlier this year in January, Sukriti's sister Prakriti Kakar tied the knot with beau Vinay Anand.
Sukriti is best known for hit Bollywood and pop songs like 'Kar Gayi Chull' from Kapoor & Sons, 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' from Pathaan, and 'Pehli Baar' from Dil Dhadakne Do.
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