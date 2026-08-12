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Singer Sukriti Kakar gets engaged to beau Shoumik Shetty, shares dreamy pics

Earlier this year in January, Sukriti's sister Prakriti Kakar tied the knot with beau Vinay Anand.

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 12, 2026, 10:02 AM IST|Updated: Aug 12, 2026, 10:02 AM IST
Singer Sukriti Kakar gets engaged to beau Shoumik Shetty, shares dreamy pics
Image Credit: Instagram/@sukritikakar

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Singer Sukriti Kakar gets engaged to beau Shoumik Shetty, shares dreamy pics
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