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NewsEntertainmentPeopleSinger Suman Kalyanpur passes away: Timeless songs that made her a music legend, from 'Aajkal Tere Mere Pyar Ke Charche' to 'Na Na Karte Pyar Tumhi Se'
SUMAN KALYANPUR

Singer Suman Kalyanpur passes away: Timeless songs that made her a music legend, from 'Aajkal Tere Mere Pyar Ke Charche' to 'Na Na Karte Pyar Tumhi Se'

Singer Suman Kalyanpur passes away: Veteran playback singer Suman Kalyanpur, one of the most beloved voices of Indian cinema, passed away at the age of 89. As the music world mourns her loss, fans are revisiting the evergreen songs that cemented her place among India's greatest singers.

 

Written By Ananya Kaushal|Last Updated: Jun 01, 2026, 11:09 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Suman Kalyanpur passed away at 89, leaving behind a legacy of unforgettable melodies.
  • Her iconic songs include Aajkal Tere Mere Pyar Ke Charche, Na Na Karte Pyar Tumhi Se, and Tumne Pukara Aur Hum Chale Aaye.
  • The Padma Bhushan awardee sang more than 850 Hindi songs and numerous Marathi classics during her illustrious career.
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Singer Suman Kalyanpur passes away: Timeless songs that made her a music legend, from 'Aajkal Tere Mere Pyar Ke Charche' to 'Na Na Karte Pyar Tumhi Se'Pic Credit: Suman Kalyanpur, Instagram

Singer Suman Kalyanpur's popular songs: Indian cinema's famous singer and Padma Bhushan awardee Suman Kalyanpur passed away on Sunday evening at her residence in Mumbai at the age of 89. Her close friend Mangala Khadikar revealed that Suman breathed her last around 8 PM. She had been listening to her own songs for the past few days and passed away very peacefully. The cause of her death was age-related complications, as per reports. Suman Kalyanpur's last rites will be performed on Monday morning between 11:30 AM and 12 PM at Pawan Hans crematorium. She is survived by her daughter, Charu. She was honoured with the Padma Bhushan award in 2023.

How Suman made a special identity in the 1960s

In the 1960s and 1970s, Suman Kalyanpur made a special identity in the music world with her melodious voice. She carved out her own distinct place even in the presence of a great singer like Lata Mangeshkar during that era. Her most popular songs like 'Aajkal Tere Mere Pyar Ke Charche', 'Na Na Karte Pyar Tumhi Se' and 'Tumne Pukara Aur Hum Chale Aaye' are still popular today. She sang 857 Hindi songs along with an extensive catalogue of memorable Marathi tracks. Her remarkable career spanned from the 1950s through the 1970s, producing multiple evergreen romantic duets and deep devotional tracks. She sang songs in many languages including Marathi, Assamese, Kannada, Bengali and Odia besides Hindi. Here are her most popular songs:

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Suman Kalyanpur's most popular Hindi songs

Aajkal Tere Mere Pyar Ke Charche (Brahmachari): An iconic, upbeat duet with Mohammed Rafi.

Na Na Karte Pyar Tumhin Se (Jab Jab Phool Khile): A legendary romantic playback track with Mohammed Rafi.

Tumne Pukara Aur Hum Chale Aaye (Rajkumar): A timeless melodic classic alongside Mohammed Rafi.

Na Tum Hamen Jano (Baat Ek Raat Ki): A beautiful, soft melody originally recorded as both a solo and a duet.

Mera Pyar Bhi Tu Hai (Saathi): A deeply emotional love duet alongside Mukesh.

Tujhe Pyar Karte Hain Karte Rahenge (April Fool): A deeply moving romantic song composed by Shankar-Jaikishan.

Parbaton Ke Pedon Par (Shagoon): A serene, poetic classic written by Sahir Ludhianvi.

Suman Kalyanpur's most popular Marathi songs

Nimbonichya Zadamaage (Single): Her most famous Marathi lullaby, beloved across generations.

Ketakichya Bani Tithe Nachla Mor (Single): A rhythmic, cheerful nature-themed classic.

Keshava Madhava Tuzya Naamaat Re Godava (Bhakti Geet): A prominent, comforting devotional track.

Saang Kadhi Kalnar Tula (Single): A classic romantic duet performed with Mahendra Kapoor.

Omkar Pradhan Roop Ganeshache (Bhakti Geet): A powerful devotional bhajan honoring Lord Ganesha based on Sant Tukaram's verses.

Although people often compared her voice to Lata Mangeshkar, Suman Kalyanpur always dismissed this comparison. In an interview in 2022, she had described Lata Mangeshkar as her very close friend and said that meeting her always felt like meeting a girlfriend. 

ALSO READ | Padma Bhushan awardee singer Suman Kalyanpur dies at 89; Nitin Gadkari, Eknath Shinde pay tribute

Neighbour asked Suman Kalyanpur's father to teach her music

It is said that Suman Kalyanpur had an inclination towards painting and music since childhood. Due to this, after school, she also pursued graduation in Arts. She wanted to become a painter, but Suman's voice was recognised by her neighbour and her father's friend Pandit Keshav Rao Bhole. He suggested to Suman's father to teach her music. Initially, Suman was learning music just as a hobby, but with time, her interest in it began to grow. She started learning music more seriously. In the coming years, Suman also learned the nuances of music from stalwarts like Ustad Khan, Abdul Rahman Khan, and Guruji Master Navrang.

ALSO READ | Bobby Deol recalls heartbreak of losing Jab We Met after bringing Imtiaz Ali and Kareena Kapoor on board

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Ananya Kaushal

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