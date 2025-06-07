New Delhi: Singer Sunanda Sharma, renowned in the entertainment industry for various songs like 'Mummy Nu Pasand' and 'Duji Vaar Pyar' took to her social media to share a distressing experience she had to face during her visit to London.

Sunanda who made her debut with the song Billi Akh, looked visibly calm, spoke to the camera, giving a glimpse to her fans of her vandalized car.

In the clip shared on her official Instagram, she spoke in both Punjabi and English as she stood in front of the car.

"So I'm here in London, this is the car's situation right now," she starts.

The camera then shows her car's situation, which had shattered glass pieces, she continues, "Look at this, glass, they broke everything."

She then continues to claim that the vandals took her two luxurious LV bags, "My two LV bags, earned by hard work, an attaché and the handbag, gone. What they have done!"

"Those two were my favourite bags. Everything is gone," she continued.

Sunanda who boasts 9 million followers on Instagram, captioned the post with, "ve main jehde paase vekhaa,

Mainu chor disde

UK waaleyo eh koi gal te nai na

Sari raat neend nai aayi baadshaho

Kehda LV te Kehda Prada, oh gya oh gya oh gya

But anyways, kuch bohot bura hon ton bach gaye howange shayad" Even though she was disappointed and angry, she kept smiling throughout the video.

One fan commented, "Love how you have managed to keep the smile on your face despite of that pain within." to which Sunanda replied, "Ronde chehre nahin vikde, Hasne di aadat pauni paindi ai" which translates to "Weak days are not crying faces, The habit of laughing has developed again"

Apart from her music career, Sunanda has also acted in various Punjabi films with her debut film Sajjan Singh Rangroot, which starred Diljit Dosanjh and Yograj Singh, and has also starred alongside renowned actors like Akshay Kumar in 'Ram Setu' and Sargun Mehta and Ammy Virk's 'Qismat 2.'