'Sinners' actress Hailee Steinfeld flaunts her baby bump in new pic drop!

Los Angeles: Actor Hailee Steinfeld gave fans a glimpse into her life as she shared a new picture with her husband, NFL star Josh Allen. In the post, she flaunted her baby bump, giving fans a look at how she's enjoying this new phase of her life.

The 'Sinners' actress shared an adorable picture on Wednesday, where she can be seen sitting on a kitchen table at home. Hailee is wearing a long-sleeve blue and yellow striped shirt, tucked up to show her baby bump. She paired it with shorts and white socks while holding a coffee cup close to her face. Josh Allen stands in front of her with his own coffee cup, smiling at her.

Along with the picture, Hailee added a caption that read, "Life lately... @beausociety."

Take a look

Earlier this year, Josh Allen spoke about becoming a father during a press interaction after the Buffalo Bills introduced Joe Brady as their new head coach, according to PEOPLE. Talking about the days ahead, Allen said that he is excited and ready to take things step by step.

He said, "I mean, to the best of our abilities. But I've known this well in advance. I've got siblings who have kids, and I've got a lot of friends who have kids. I don't know if you can plan too far in advance."

He added, "So I'm very much looking forward to that with my wife, becoming a dad. It's something that I will take with great pride."

Calling it the most important role of his life, Allen said, "This is the most important thing I'll ever be in my life, being a dad."

Hailee and Allen announced they were expecting their first baby in December last year. According to PEOPLE, the actress shared the news through her Substack newsletter while reflecting on her favorite moments from the year. She later posted the same video on Instagram, where Josh was seen kissing her baby bump. Josh also commented on the post, writing, "I love you."