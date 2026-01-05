Sister Of Singer Chitra Iyer Dies In Tragic Trekking Accident, Weeks After Family Suffers Father’s Death: Reports

Just days after her sister Sharada Iyer died in a trekking accident in Oman’s Jebel Shams region, renowned playback singer and actor Chitra Iyer shared an emotional tribute on social media. Posting several photos of Sharada, including snapshots from previous expeditions, Chitra promised her sister she would “catch up” with her soon.

Singer Chitra Iyer Pays Emotional Tribute to Sister

In her post, Chitra struck a lighthearted, sibling-like tone while expressing the depth of her grief. “Run along, you feisty little banshee of a sister! You run too fast! But I’ll catch up… eventually… soon, I promise. Love you, you insufferable monster. You hottie. You saxy thayng! What am I going to do? How will I ever carry on living without your annoying voice jabbering nonstop at the other end of the phone? Or screaming from the next room?? Or just… being annoying. Being the brat. Being you,” she wrote.

Nephew Anjali Sivaraman Remembers Beloved Aunt

Chitra’s daughter, actor Anjali Sivaraman, best known for Bad Girl (2025), also paid tribute to her aunt on Instagram. “Shaya chitti… I can’t begin to express the grief I’m feeling. It feels like a void, like something is missing, and the world just isn’t right anymore. You weren’t just our aunt but also our mother, our friend, our biggest supporter, our biggest cheerleader. You were love and light and life. You lived life to its fullest, right up to the last second,” Anjali wrote.

She added, “We made so many plans. We had so much left to do, so many memories left to make, so many laughs left to be had. I can’t fathom never speaking to you again. My heart is broken forever. I love you so much. You will forever remain in my heart, and I will forever carry you with me. I love you more than words can express. I miss you.”

According to Gulf News, 55-year-old Sharada, an Indian expatriate living in Muscat, was trekking with friends in the rugged Jebel Shams area when the accident occurred on Friday, January 2. Further details about the incident have not been released. Originally from Thazhava in Karunagappally, Kerala, Sharada had previously worked as a manager at Oman Air.

Family’s Recent Losses Deepen the Tragedy

Chitra and Sharada are daughters of the late agricultural scientists Dr. R.D. Iyer and Dr. Rohini Iyer. This marks the second tragedy to affect the family in less than a month, following the death of R.D. Iyer on December 11, 2025. Sharada had travelled to India for her father’s funeral and returned to Oman on December 24. Her remains are being flown to Kerala, with the last rites scheduled at the family home in Thazhava on Wednesday, January 7.

Chitra Iyer, widely recognised for her collaborations with Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman, has sung numerous songs in Malayalam and Tamil and appeared in several films and television serials. Her most recent work includes the segment Vilpana in the anthology streaming series Manorathangal.