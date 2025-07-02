Sitaare Zameen Par Actor Aroush Datta Officially Recognized By Influencer Book Of World Records

New Delhi: Sitaare Zameen Par, a spiritual sequel to the 2007 superhit Taare Zameen Par, is indeed ruling the hearts of the audience. The film is not only gaining huge appreciation but is also witnessing exceptional growth at the box office. Amidst its successful theatrical run, a Sitaara Aroush Datta, from the film is shining bright and has been officially recognized by the Influencer Book of World Records.

Yes you read it right! Aroush Datta, who plays Satbir in Sitaare Zameen Par, has been officially recognized by the Influencer Book of World Records for his remarkable achievements as a motivational influencer, actor, and writer. He is indeed a rising star in cinema and a voice for the neurodiverse and special needs community.

While celebrating this achievement, Aamir Khan Productions took to their social media and shared the poster of Aroush's recognition, reacting.

Take A Look At The Post:

Aamir Khan Productions proudly presents 10 rising stars: Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar.

Directed by R. S. Prasanna, who previously helmed the barrier-breaking blockbuster Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, now returns with the biggest collaboration with Aamir Khan Productions' Sitaare Zameen Par.

Made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, Sitaare Zameen Par stars Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh in lead roles along with the 10 rising stars. The lyrics are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and music is composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. The screenplay is written By Divy Nidhi Sharma.

The film is produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit, with B. Shrinivas Rao and Ravi Bhagchandka as producers. Directed by R. S. Prasanna, Sitaare Zameen Par is now released in theatres on 20th June, 2025.