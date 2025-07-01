Sitaare Zameen Par Shines Bright, Celebrates Massive Success With Star-Studded Party - WATCH

New Delhi: Sitaare Zameen Par is winning hearts across the nation, emerging as one of the most beloved films of the year. Serving as a spiritual sequel to the 2007 hit Taare Zameen Par, the movie has not only received widespread critical acclaim but is also showing impressive growth at the box office, with nearing Rs 200 crore mark being reached in the second weekend itself.

In India, the film has collected Rs 14.55 Cr on its second Sunday and earned an estimated Rs 122.65 Cr India net on its first 10 days.

To celebrate the film’s phenomenal success, Aamir Khan hosted a lively success party at his office, bringing together the film’s young stars, fondly known as the “Sitaare.” The atmosphere was filled with joy as the cast, including Aamir Khan himself, danced and celebrated the milestone.

Sharing a sneak peek from the celebration on social media, Gopi Krishna Varma, one of the ten “Sitaare,” expressed his excitement and gratitude. The video showed the young stars enjoying the party alongside the film’s team. Gopi captioned the post, “It’s party time #SitaareZameenPar #aamirkhan #gopikrishnanvarma #partytime #sabkaapnaapnanormal #actingislife.”

Watch the success party clip here.

Aamir Khan Productions proudly introduces the film’s ten rising stars: Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar. The film is directed by R. S. Prasanna, known for the acclaimed Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, marking a significant collaboration with Aamir Khan Productions.

Produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, Sitaare Zameen Par features Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh in leading roles alongside the young cast.

Previously, Aamir Khan hosted a special screening of the film for President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Shortly after, the President shared a picture with Aamir Khan on social media.

The music, composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, is complemented by lyrics from Amitabh Bhattacharya. The screenplay is penned by Divy Nidhi Sharma, while production credits include Aamir Khan, Aparna Purohit, B. Shrinivas Rao, and Ravi Bhagchandka. The film was released in theaters on June 20, 2025, and continues to capture the audience’s imagination.