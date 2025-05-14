‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ Trailer Out! Aamir Khan’s Comeback Film Already Wins Hearts, Netizens Call It ‘Film Of The Year’

New Delhi: The trailer of the much-anticipated film Sitaare Zameen Par has finally been released. The 3-minute-long clip shows Aamir Khan portraying the character of a basketball coach to a team of specially-abled children.

Unlike his Taare Zameen Par character, the trailer of this spiritual sequel shows Khan’s character as “insensitive.”

Aamir Khan is seen bringing back his signature charm, joined by 10 talented debutant actors.

Genelia Deshmukh’s comeback as Khan’s love interest has also received tremendous love.

Netizens have flooded social media with reactions to the trailer of the emotional drama.

Here’s what netizens have to say about the trailer of Sitaare Zameen Par:

A netizen wrote, “#SitaareZameenPar trailer portrays pure happiness! Watching the 10 new actors along with #AamirKhan is soul-touching!”

Yet another person wrote, “Hope, laughter, and heart — the #SitaareZameenPar trailer is a celebration of life’s brightest moments! Radiating pure happiness!”

A third comment said, “Cannot stop playing the trailer on loop! It’s such a heartwarming trailer!! #SitaareZameenPar”

Another commented, “The trailer of #SitaareZameenPar has touched my heart in ways I cannot explain! I cannot stop watching it on a loop!”

A fifth comment read, “PURE BLISS! #SitaareZameenPar trailer has made a special place in my heart already! Cannot wait for the film to release!”

Made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, Sitaare Zameen Par will feature Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh. The lyrics are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and the music is composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. The screenplay is written by Divy Nidhi Sharma. The film is produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit, with Ravi Bhagchandka as co-producer. Directed by R. S. Prasanna, the film is slated to hit theatres on 20th June 2025.