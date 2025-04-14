New Delhi: Sitar virtuoso Rishab Rikhiram Sharma is on a ‘Sitar For Mental Health’ India Tour, and recently, he completed the Mumbai leg of his tour. The Mumbai show not only attracted classical music enthusiasts, but also witnessed the presence of Anil Ambani, Tina Ambani, Oscar-winning filmmaker Guneet Monga, and several Bollywood celebrities, including Bhumi Pednekar, Samiksha Pednekar, Shriya Pilgaonkar, and Mira Kapoor. These renowned names took to their social media handles to hail Rishab’s knack for creating magic with his sitar prowess.

Sharing Rishab’s still from the show, Bhumi Pednekar wrote, “@rishabmusic you special one. So good and wholesome #SitarForMentalHealth.” Mira Kapoor too shared a glimpse of Rishab and wrote, “Just 30 seconds of @rishabmusic showing us why he is magic.” Shriya Pilgaonkar wrote, “What a beautiful, divine evening that’s going to stay with me for a long time. You’re blessed and so gifted @rishabmusic. Thank you”

While his ability to fuse contemporary influences with classical music took over the audience’s hearts, what turned out to be the highlight was when he brought to life the classic tunes of Harry Potter and Game Of Thrones, putting on a full display of his skills and talent.

His shows in Mumbai and Delhi attracted a significant crowd that was left deeply moved by the end of the show. Rishab’s music is not only attracting traditional music lovers, but is also gauging the attention of the youth. Collectively, his shows are witnessing the presence of audiences ranging from 18-80 years of age, highlighting that his music is transcending the age barrier. After Mumbai, Rishab is set to perform in Pune, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Hyderabad, Indore, Bangalore, and Kolkata. Considering that audiences are eager to experience Rishab Sharma’s talent of ragas and strings, it can be said that neoclassical music has found a way to the audience’s hearts once again.