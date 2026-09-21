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Sivaji Ganesan’s daughter Santhi Narayanasamy passes away at 72, brother Prabhu pays last respects

Veteran actor Sivaji Ganesan’s eldest daughter and producer Santhi Narayanasamy passed away at the age of 72 in Chennai following illness, leaving the Ganesan family and Tamil film industry mourning her loss.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 21, 2026, 11:02 AM IST|Updated: Sep 21, 2026, 11:02 AM IST
Sivaji Ganesan’s daughter Santhi Narayanasamy passes away at 72, brother Prabhu pays last respects

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