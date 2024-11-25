Sivakarthikeyan Hails Yash At IFFI, Says 'When KGF 2 Released, It Was Indian Film Industry’s Success'

New Delhi: Popular Tamil actor Sivakarthikeyan made a notable appearance at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa on Saturday. As a special guest, he participated in a masterclass titled "From Small Screen to Big Dreams”.

During the session, Sivakarthikeyan took a moment to express his deep admiration for fellow actor and KGF star Yash, praising his extraordinary contributions to the Kannada film industry. Sivakarthikeyan, who also began his career in television, said he felt a strong connection to Yash’s journey, as both actors have risen from humble beginnings in the small screen arena to achieve significant success in Indian cinema.

“I love everyone’s work. Whenever a good film arrives, I watch it and I respect their work. But, what Yash did for the Kannada film industry is remarkable. It was the Kannada industry’s success when KGF 1 came, but when KGF 2 came, it was the Indian film industry’s success,” Sivakarthikeyan said during the session.

He highlighted Yash’s influence and added, “What Yash did was remarkable. He didn’t just take himself to another level, but also his industry to the next level. I always admire Yash and wish him the best.”

The masterclass offered a compelling glimpse into the power of perseverance and how actors like Sivakarthikeyan and Yash have shattered boundaries, inspiring millions through their meteoric rise from television to cinema’s grand stage.