/Sivakarthikeyan meets Tamil Nadu CM Vijay, says ‘The brotherhood, the bond continues’

Chennai: Actor and producer Sivakarthikeyan, who called on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Wednesday, has said that the brotherhood and the bond between them continues. Taking to his social media timelines to post pictures of his meeting with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, Sivakarthikeyan wrote, " From entertaining hearts to leading the state… some journeys are truly extraordinary. It was an honour to greet our Honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Thiru C. Joseph Vijay sir."