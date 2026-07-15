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  • /Sivakarthikeyan meets Tamil Nadu CM Vijay, says ‘The brotherhood, the bond continues’

Sivakarthikeyan meets Tamil Nadu CM Vijay, says ‘The brotherhood, the bond continues’

Actor-producer Sivakarthikeyan met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay on Wednesday and shared heartfelt pictures from their meeting on social media. Calling the moment special, the actor said the bond and brotherhood between them continues.

Published: Jul 15, 2026, 09:21 PM IST|Updated: Jul 15, 2026, 09:21 PM IST
Sivakarthikeyan meets Tamil Nadu CM Vijay, says ‘The brotherhood, the bond continues’
Image Credit: Sivakarthikeyan, Instagram

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