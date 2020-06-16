हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sushant Singh Rajput

Sleep my brother, sleep, let the vultures gather: Farhan Akhtar’s moving tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput

Farhan has dedicated a poem to Sushant Singh Rajput and expressed grief over his death with the caption, "Gone too soon."

Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar has posted a moving tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput, who died on Sunday in Mumbai. Farhan has dedicated a poem to the late star and expressed grief over his death with the caption, "Gone too soon."

"Sleep my brother sleep, let the vultures gather and the crocodiles weep, let the circus performers juggle, contort, bow and leap, let the shrill get higher let the darkness in the hearts of men get deep Sleep my brother Sleep, RIP Sushant," read Farhan’s message to the 34-year-old actor.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Gone too soon.

A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar) on

Sushant was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai’s Bandra on Sunday afternoon. He was said to be under stress and depression for some months.

His death has sent shock waves among celebrities and his fans. Tributes are pouring in for the versatile actor, who was the star of films such as ‘Kai Po Chhe!’, ‘Shuddh Desi Romance’, ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’, ‘Kedarnath’ and ‘Chhichore’, among several others.

Sushant rose to fame after starring in the TV show ‘Pavitra Rishta’, which he left in 2011 to make a career in films. 2013’s ‘Kai Po Chhe!’ marked his debut in Bollywood. He was last seen in the Netflix film ‘Drive’ and had ‘Dil Bechara’ in the pipeline.

Sushant Singh Rajput was cremated at Vile Parle's Pawan Hans crematorium in the presence of family members and industry colleagues like Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Rajkummar Rao, Varun Sharma, director Abhishek Kapoor and his wife Pragya, Vivek Oberoi and Mukesh Chhabra.

