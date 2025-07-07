Smriti Irani Returns As Tulsi In Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Reboot – First Look Out

New Delhi: Smriti Irani is all set to make a comeback on the small screen as Tulsi in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, 25 years after the show first aired. The first look of Smriti Irani as Tulsi Virani has allegedly been leaked ahead of the reboot's premiere.

Smriti Irani Returns as Tulsi Virani

In the first look, Smriti is seen donning a maroon saree adorned with a rich zari border. She completes her look with her iconic “bahu” signature style : a bold red bindi, traditional temple jewellery, and a black-beaded mangalsutra.

Smriti Irani will be returning to acting after 15 years. On reprising her iconic character, she said in a press note: “Returning to Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is not just a step back into a role, but a return to a story that redefined Indian television and reshaped my own life. It gave me more than commercial success; it gave me a connection with millions of homes, a place in the emotional fabric of a generation.”

She added: “In the 25 years since, I’ve straddled two powerful platforms - media and public policy each with its own impact, each demanding a different kind of commitment. Today, I stand at a crossroads where experience meets emotion and creativity meets conviction. I return not just as an actor but as someone who believes in the power of storytelling to spark change, preserve culture, and build empathy. In contributing to this next chapter, I hope to honour the legacy of Kyunki and help shape a future where India’s creative industries aren’t just celebrated, but truly empowered.”