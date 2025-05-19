New Delhi: Model-actress turned politician, Smriti Irani has always managed to impress her fans. Winning a million hearts as Tulsi Virani in Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms' Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, this rightfully made her place in fans's hearts with a power-packed performance. Recently, on social media, a major throwback video of hers is going crazy viral featuring Mika Singh.

Smriti Irani's Old Dance Video

The viral video dates back 27 years. It's a 1998 Mika Singh music video featuring the Union Minister Smriti Irani dancing on 'Boliyan' track from the famous album 'Saawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag'. She participated in the Miss India beauty pageant in the same year. She was one of the participants who couldn't reach the top 9, along with TV actress Gauri Pradhan Tejwani. Watch the viral video here:

Irani joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2003. She became the vice president of the Maharashtra Youth Wing in 2004. Smriti is an MP from the Amethi constituency and won Lok Sabha elections in 2019 by defeating Congress President Rahul Gandhi.

Smriti Irani's Showbiz Career

In 2000, Smriti Irani made her début with TV series Aatish and Hum Hain Kal Aaj Aur Kal. She also starred in the Kavita serial on DD metro. But it was with Balaji Temefilms' Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi by Ekta Kapoor which earned her massive stardom. She holds the record of winning five consecutive Indian Television Academy Award for Best Actress - Popular, four Indian Telly Awards.