Smriti Mandhana–Palaash Muchhal Wedding Controversy Intensifies Following Teammates’ Cryptic Social Media Posts

New Delhi: Smriti Mandhana and Palaash Muchhal were originally set to marry on November 23, 2025. However, the ceremony was postponed due to the reported ill health of Smriti’s father. While this explanation was publicly known, social media users soon noticed unexpected changes that made them question whether more was happening behind the scenes.

After the postponement, several of Smriti’s teammates deleted their earlier wedding-related posts. Around the same time, Smriti herself removed most of her photos with Palaash from Instagram, keeping only a birthday post for him. She also untagged herself from their engagement video, a move that further intensified public speculation about the state of their relationship.

Did Kranti Gaud Indirectly Confirm Cheating Allegations?

The rumours of Palaash Muchhal allegedly cheating began spreading only after the wedding delay, although no one directly involved has confirmed any such claims. The speculation gained momentum when UP Warriorz player Kranti Gaud reposted a video related to infidelity allegations on her Instagram story.

Renuka Singh’s Cryptic Post Adds Fuel to the Fire

Shortly after Kranti Gaud’s repost, Team India pacer Renuka Singh Thakur shared a cryptic quote on her Instagram Story. Followers of Smriti Mandhana immediately speculated that it was indirectly connected to the ongoing situation involving Palaash.

The quote discussed the idea of accepting when someone or something leaves one’s life, describing it as part of divine timing rather than chaos. The quote read, "If something leaves your life. a person, a job, a chapter, trust the divine precision behind it. Shiva is the Lord of Destruction, but never of chaos. Whatever He removes, He does for your liberation. What seems like loss today will reveal itself as protection tomorrow."

While the message sparked widespread discussion, it is important to note that Renuka did not mention Smriti or Palaash by name. The interpretation came solely from fans who linked the timing of the post to Smriti’s recent social media behaviour.

Matching Bios: A Sign of Unity or a Subtle Response?

On November 28, 2025, fans noticed that both Smriti Mandhana and Palaash Muchhal added the same emoji to their Instagram bios. This marked the first mirrored social media update from the couple in quite some time, immediately drawing public attention.

With neither Smriti nor Palaash clarifying the reason behind the update, the matching bios have only deepened curiosity about their relationship status.