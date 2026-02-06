Smriti Mandhana & Palaash Muchhal were 'madly in love for last 5-6 years', says THIS actor

New Delhi: Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana and music composer Palaash Muchchal's wedding was called-off a day before it was scheduled to take place amid high drama, accusations and controversies. Television actor Nandish Sandhu, who was part of the guests present at the functions in Sangli, has reacted to the incident.

Nandish Sandhu on Smriti Mandhana & Palaash Muchhal's relationship

Nandish Sandhu in his interview with Miss Malini and said, "It's better not to say anything on that right now. And let Palash speak from his side."

He added, "I'd gone for the wedding. That didn't happen. And I just got to know that it's not happening at the moment. It's postponed because what came out in the news, the same thing was there. Conveyed to you guys. Conveyed to everybody. Smriti's dad wasn't well. He was in the hospital. And that's why everything has been postponed."

Nandish also reflected on the aftermath of the event. "Later on, I got to know through the news and media that this is what has been printed and this is happening. And I feel bad about it. Whatever the reason might have been, the wedding didn't happen. And you know, I've seen the love. I've seen how madly they were in love for the last five, six years. They were such a cute, nice couple."

Smriti Mandhana & Palaash Muchhal's controversy

For the unversed, Palaash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana were all set to marry on November 23, 2025, in Sangli, Maharashtra. But in a dramatic turn of events, on the wedding day, Smriti Mandhana's father, Srinivas Mandhana, was admitted to the hospital due to a health-related issue. Later, some reports also claimed that Palash had also been rushed to the hospital for viral symptoms and acidity-related complications.

What followed was days of speculation, swirling cheating allegations against Muchchal and finally the couple on December 7, announced that their wedding had been called off.