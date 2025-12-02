New Delhi: The high-profile wedding of Indian cricket star Smriti Mandhana and music director Palash Muchhal, originally scheduled for November 23, was abruptly postponed after Mandhana’s father, Srinivas, fell ill on the day of the ceremony. He was admitted to a hospital in Sangli, the cricketer’s hometown. Palash Muchhal also required brief hospitalisation. Both were later discharged, but neither family has announced a new date for the wedding.

Adding to the intrigue, social media users noticed that Mandhana deleted all wedding-related posts from her Instagram account following the postponement, though a few casual photographs with Palash remain.

Smriti Mandhana-Palash Muchhal Wedding Date Revealed?

On Tuesday, speculation surged online claiming the couple would tie the knot on December 7. However, the rumoured date was quickly denied by Mandhana’s brother, Shravan Mandhana, who told Hindustan Times that the families had not finalised any plans.

“I have no idea about these rumours. As of now, it (the wedding) is still postponed,” he said.

Palash Muchhal's Mother Breaks Silence

Palash Muchhal’s mother, Amita Muchhal, expressed hope that the ceremony would take place soon. Speaking to HT, she acknowledged the emotional toll the sudden turn of events had taken on both families.

“Smriti and Palash dono takleef mein hain... Palash dreamt of coming home with his bride. I had even planned a special welcome...Everything will be fine, shaadi bohot jaldi hogi,” she said.

Meanwhile, the situation has drawn support from across the cricketing and entertainment communities. Veteran Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty publicly praised Indian batter Jemimah Rodrigues for withdrawing from the ongoing Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) to stand by Mandhana during this difficult period.

Calling it “the purest form of friendship,” Shetty wrote on X: “Jemimah leaving the WBBL to be by Smriti’s side… No big statements, just quiet solidarity. This is what real teammates do.”