New Delhi: Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal were set to tie the knot, but their wedding was indefinitely postponed after a sudden deterioration in the health of the cricketer’s father just a day before the ceremony. He was rushed to the hospital, prompting an immediate halt to the celebrations. The situation became even more stressful when Palash too suffered a health setback and had to be hospitalised shortly after. With both Smriti’s father and Palash now discharged, fans are anxiously awaiting a new wedding date.

Family Issues Statement

A few days ago, Palash’s sister, Palak Muchhal, addressed the situation, confirming the postponement. She said, “Due to Smriti's dad's health, Smriti and Palash's wedding has been put on hold. Would request all of you to respect the privacy of the family in this sensitive time.”

Palash’s Mother Offers Reassurance

Amid swirling rumours and speculation online, Palash’s mother, Amita Muchhal, has provided fresh clarity. In a statement by NDTV Sports quoting Hindustan Times, she reassured everyone that the wedding has not been cancelled.

She said, “Smriti and Palash dono takleef mein hain... Palash dreamt of coming home with his bride. I had even planned a special welcome...Everything will be fine, shaadi bohot jaldi hogi.”

Her comments aim to dispel the rumours that erupted after Smriti removed most wedding-related posts from her social media, deletions that should not be interpreted as signs of cancellation.

Health Scares and Recovery

Following the postponement, Palash reportedly experienced a spike in blood pressure and was admitted to a hospital in Sangli before being shifted to Mumbai for further treatment. He has now been discharged, and his condition is said to be stable, as per various reports.