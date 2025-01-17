SNAKE: Global Sensations Nora Fatehi And Jason Derulo Drop Electrifying New Track - WATCH

New Delhi: Global sensation Nora Fatehi and American pop megastar Jason Derulo’s highly anticipated single, Snake, has officially dropped.

A genre-defying masterpiece in the R&B space, blending Moroccan and Middle Eastern musical elements with cutting-edge pop production, the song delivers an infectious rhythm guaranteed to dominate playlists and dance floors worldwide.

Nora took to her Instagram handle and Sharing the video she captioned, ''Finally, my biggest international collaboration with Jason Derulo, Snake, is out now! Play it loud and move it like a snake''

Have A Look At The Post:

With this track, Nora Fatehi also showcases her vocal abilities, lending her voice to this original soundtrack. Belly dancing takes center stage in the video, underscoring Fatehi’s status as a global star in both music and dance.

Talking about her new song, Nora expressed her excitement, saying, ''I’m thrilled to present Snake to the world alongside the very talented Jason Derulo. This project has been a labor of love and a beautiful way for me to unite cultures and create something truly magical. Working with a world renowned producer like Tommy Brown and his team on a track like this is something I’ve always wanted to do in my music career and im excited for the audience to see all the hard work and passion we’ve poured onto this project. This will be the first time the audience experiences my work in such an urban exotic r&b zone and I can’t wait for people to play it loud and share the love!''

Produced by Tommy Brown, along with his team Parker & Courtlin. The music video is directed by Moroccan Abderrafia El Abdioui and choreographed by Rajit Dev, was filmed amidst Marrakesh’s breathtaking landscapes.