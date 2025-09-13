‘So Shut Up!’ Tiger Shroff’s Mom Slams Troll For Mocking Baaghi 4 Actor’s Temple Visit - See Comment

New Delhi: Bollywood action star Tiger Shroff, who is currently basking in the success of his latest release Baaghi 4, recently visited Babulnath Temple in Mumbai. While several videos of the actor offering prayers at the temple surfaced online, one particular clip drew unnecessary criticism, sparking a response from his mother, Ayesha Shroff.

A content creator on Instagram shared a video of Tiger climbing the temple stairs barefoot and praying, but mocked the actor for his outfit and questioned the intent behind the visit. The critic said in the post, "Mandir jaana bhi yeh neo kids ke liye show-off ho gaya hai. Tumne media ko bula rakha hai ki main aa raha hoon nange pair mandir. Banyan toh pehen leta mandir mein kam se kam."

Also Read | Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 3: Tiger Shroff's Actioner Rakes In THIS Much!

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The troll’s remarks didn't go unnoticed. Tiger’s mother, Ayesha Shroff, took to the comment section and firmly defended her son, writing, "Attitude toh you are throwing! You don’t know my son, so shut up."

Her sharp response quickly gained support from fans and followers.

One user replied, “We love @tigerjackieshroff. Please don’t worry about such videos. These people earn their bread by such stuff. Your son has a powerful presence which is helping others survive. Be proud.”

The creator replied in the comment section, writing, "Ma’am, I personally don’t know your son, but since Tiger is a public figure, people are naturally going to have opinions about him. No offence to anyone, but my video has brought more attention to him. And as they say in Bollywood, any publicity is good publicity, so in a way, it’s working in his favor "

Another wrote in the comment section, “Why are you so negative about everything in Bollywood? Can’t you say anything good about actors and actresses? Please update yourself.”

Baaghi 4 Box Office Update

Directed by A Harsha, Baaghi 4 was released on September 5 and has crossed the Rs 45 crore mark at the Indian box office. The film also features Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa, and Harnaaz Sandhu, who makes her Hindi film debut.

Also Read | Baaghi 4 Movie X Review: Tiger Shroff-Starrer High On Hopes, Does It Match The Hype? Check Honest FIRST REVIEWS

Tiger Shroff’s powerful screen presence and action-packed performance continue to draw fans to the theatres, solidifying his place in Bollywood’s action-hero legacy.