Sobhita Dhulipala And Naga Chaitanya Expecting Their First Child? Insider Breaks Silence On Pregnancy Rumours

New Delhi: Star couple Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya caught attention at the opening ceremony of the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025 in Mumbai on May 1. The Made in Heaven actress turned heads in a heavily embellished henna saree, while Chaitanya looked dapper in a black bandhgala. Some social media users were quick to speculate that the couple might be expecting their first child.

The rumors intensified after the actress posted a series of photos wearing loosely fitted outfits, which some interpreted as an attempt to hide a baby bump.

Are the pregnancy rumors true?

A source close to the couple has denied the speculation.

“There is no truth to the pregnancy rumors. Sobhita is currently busy shooting for an exciting film, while Chaitanya is focused on his next project,” the insider revealed.

The couple tied the knot in December 2024 at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad in a private ceremony.

On the work front, Sobhita will soon be seen in a Telugu film that went on floors in February. Directed by Sharan Koppisetty, the film also stars Vishwadev Rachakonda.