Sobhita Dhulipala birthday special: From Miss India to stardom, know her net worth and combined wealth with Naga Chaitanya

Sobhita Dhulipala birthday special: Actress Sobhita Dhulipala is celebrating her 34th birthday today, May 31, 2026. Over the years, the actress has carved a niche for herself with critically acclaimed performances in films and web series. On her special day, here's a look at her successful career, impressive net worth, and her life with husband Naga Chaitanya.

Sobhita Dhulipala's debut

Born in Tenali, Andhra Pradesh, Sobhita Dhulipala first stepped into the limelight after winning the Femina Miss India Earth title in 2013. She made her Bollywood debut with the critically acclaimed film Raman Raghav 2.0 in 2016 and quickly established herself as a promising talent in the industry.

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The actress went on to earn widespread recognition for her role as Tara Khanna in the popular web series Made in Heaven. She further impressed audiences with her portrayal of Vaanathi in Ponniyin Selvan, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Mani Ratnam. Her performances have been praised for their depth, authenticity and versatility.

Sobhita Dhulipala's Net Worth

Sobhita's growing popularity has translated into substantial financial success. According to a report by Economic Times, her estimated net worth is between Rs 7 crore and Rs 10 crore. She reportedly charges anywhere between Rs 7 lakh and Rs 1 crore per project, depending on the scale and nature of the role.

Her successful stint across films, web series and brand endorsements has significantly contributed to her rising wealth and stature in the entertainment industry.

Naga Chaitanya's Massive Fortune

Actor Naga Chaitanya is regarded as one of the wealthiest stars in the South Indian film industry. A report by The Financial Express, estimate his net worth at around Rs 154 crore.

A 2022 India Today report cited by Financial Express states that the actor reportedly charges between Rs 5 crore and Rs 10 crore per film, reflecting his strong box-office appeal and position as one of Telugu cinema's leading actors.

Power Couple's Combined Wealth

Together, Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya form one of the industry's most talked-about couples. Based on reported estimates, their combined net worth stands between Rs 161 crore and Rs 164 crore.

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya's marriage

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala tied the knot on December 4, 2024, in a traditional Telugu Hindu ceremony held at Annapurna Studios. Their wedding was attended by close family members and friends from the film industry.

Naga Chaitanya's Heartfelt Birthday Wish

Marking Sobhita's 34th birthday, Naga Chaitanya shared a series of unseen photographs featuring the actress on social media. Expressing his love and gratitude, he wrote:

"Happy birthday my lady @sobhitad. Grateful I get to do life with you."

Read Here | Naga Chaitanya wishes 'my lady' Sobhita Dhulipala on birthday, shares unseen photos

The post featured candid moments of Sobhita, including selfies of the couple and a scenic photograph showing the actress enjoying a breathtaking view from the edge of a cliff. The heartfelt tribute quickly won the hearts of fans online.

Naga Chaitanya's Previous Marriage

Before marrying Sobhita, Naga Chaitanya was married to actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The former couple tied the knot in 2017 but announced their separation in 2021, ending their four-year marriage.