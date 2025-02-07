Sobhita Dhulipala Teases Naga Chaitanya Ahead Of Thandel Release; 'Finally, I’ll See Your Face'

Mumbai: Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya’s relationship has been the talk of the town for a while, and the actress once again fueled excitement by penning a special note for her husband ahead of Thandel’s release.

Taking to Instagram, Sobhita shared a picture of Chaitanya from the film and wrote, ”#Thandel release day tomorrow! Excitement ～、I have seen you be so focused and positive through the making of this film, can’t wait for everyone (and myself) to experience this extraordinary love story in theatres from tomorrow.”

However, it was her Telugu message that grabbed even more attention. Playfully referring to Chaitanya’s bearded look for Thandel, she wrote, “Finally gaddam shave chesthavu.. modati sari ni mukham darshanam avuthundi saami @chayakkineni” (Finally, you will shave your beard, and I will see your face).”

In response, Chaitanya re-shared her post on his Instagram Stories and sweetly replied, “Thank you my bujjithalli (red heart emoji).”

Sobhita’s remark comes days after Thandel producer Allu Aravind shared an interesting anecdote at a promotional event. He revealed that at her wedding, Sobhita had jokingly asked when she would finally get to see her husband’s face again. Aravind had responded that it would only happen on February 7, after the film’s release.

The much-loved couple tied the knot on December 4 at the iconic Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. The intimate ceremony was attended by close friends and family members, keeping it a private yet grand affair.