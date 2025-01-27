Sobhita Dhulipala to Quit Bold Roles After Marriage With Naga Chaitanya?

Mumbai: Speculations are abuzz that actress Sobhita Dhulipala may step away from bold and romantic roles following her marriage to actor Naga Chaitanya. Reports suggest the decision is motivated by a desire to avoid controversies and ensure harmony in their personal life. Sources reveal that Naga Chaitanya’s father, veteran actor Nagarjuna, has also advised the couple to maintain a low profile and steer clear of unnecessary public scrutiny.

Sobhita, known for her fearless roles in projects like Made in Heaven and The Night Manager, has often made headlines for her bold performances. However, her marriage reportedly marks a new phase in her life, with a shift in career choices to align better with her priorities.

The couple, who frequently share adorable moments on social media, have been the subject of fans’ admiration for their chemistry. Their wedding comes as a delightful surprise to many who have followed their rumoured romance over the months.

Just a few days ago, Sobhita turned heads at Sabyasachi’s 25th work anniversary event with her bold and stunning looks, showcasing her fearless fashion sense. Fans have since been eager to see how her choices evolve as she embraces this new chapter in her life.

Neither Sobhita nor Naga Chaitanya has officially addressed the reports of her career shift, leaving fans curious about her next moves in cinema. For now, the couple continues to bask in the love and blessings of their admirers as they step into their married life.

The couple got married on December 5 in an intimate traditional Telugu wedding ceremony held at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad, attended by close friends and family.