New Delhi: Sobhita Dhulipala, known for The Night Manager, recalls a hilarious brand shoot incident. In a viral video, she shares how, despite earning acclaim for Monkey Man and Made in Heaven, she was unexpectedly replaced by a dog.

Sobhita recalls the incident and said, 'It was for some brand I got called at 11:30 at night for an audition, and I mean this like creepy. I go and audition, I get told You have been cast . I go to Goa. Not Thailand or Australia but, Goa. I was still excited.'

She further revealed why the shoot was delayed and explained, 'he first day of the shoot went great, but apparently, there was some issue with the camera, so the shoot was rescheduled.'

Why Sobhita Got Replaced By A Dog?

Sobhita explains why she was replaced by a dog, saying, 'The client saw the footage and said, no, the girl is not working. She looks too confident, which doesn’t suit the brand image. So they replaced me with a dog—but I got paid, so that was fine.' Following this, her Made in Heaven co-star Jim Sarbh humorously added,'Dog suits the brand image.'

Watch The Viral Video Below!

Talking about Sobhita Dhulipala's personal life, the Monkey Man star married Naga Chaitanya on December 4, 2024. in Hyderabad. The duo tied the knot in a traditional Telugu wedding at Annapurna Studios, owned by Naga Chaitanya's family, which also holds significant sentimental value. The star couple's dreamy wedding pictures took over the internert, the duo often shares photos together, setting major couple goals.

On the Work Front, Dhulipala has potential new seasons of Made in Heaven and The Night Manager lined up.