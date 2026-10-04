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  • /Social media influencer Mad Sandhu shot dead in Punjab; BJP leader Manjinder Sirsa slams law and order

Social media influencer Mad Sandhu shot dead in Punjab; BJP leader Manjinder Sirsa slams law and order

Popular makeup artist and social media influencer Madhusudan Sandhu was shot dead on Loharka Road in Punjab on Saturday, prompting a police investigation and sparking sharp political criticism over the state's law and order situation.

Reported ByANI
Published: Oct 04, 2026, 01:47 PM IST|Updated: Oct 04, 2026, 01:47 PM IST
Social media influencer Mad Sandhu shot dead in Punjab; BJP leader Manjinder Sirsa slams law and order
Image Credit: ANI

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Social media influencer Mad Sandhu shot dead in Punjab; BJP leader Manjinder Sirsa slams law and order
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