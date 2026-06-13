Social Media took major action on Pranit More's account following Rs 370 biryani controversy, reveals comedian

Former Bigg Boss 19 contestant and stand-up comedian Pranit More has finally responded to the backlash surrounding the controversy involving Himanshu Jangra, the 22-year-old from Gurugram associated with the viral "Rs 370 biryani" remark made during one of More's comedy shows. On Saturday, the comedian issued his second public apology, admitting that he made a "lapse in judgment" by not objecting to the comment during the performance.

Addressing the criticism, More acknowledged that he should have intervened at the moment, as the remark later sparked widespread outrage and intense debate on social media.

The comedian also clarified reports claiming that he had deactivated his Instagram account following the backlash. In his latest apology video, More stated that the account was not deactivated but had instead been suspended.

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"Toh yeh baat mujhe actually kaafi time se karni thi, but mera Instagram suspend ho gaya tha," he said.

Also Read | 'Mai better insaan ban ke dikhaunga..' Pranit More BREAKS SILENCE on Rs 370 Biryani controversy amid legal row | WATCH

What sparked the controversy?

The controversy originated during a stand-up show in Gurugram where Pranit More was interacting with audience members as part of a crowd-work segment. During the exchange, web developer Himanshu Jangra recounted an incident in which he spent Rs 370 on a plate of chicken biryani. He then claimed that when a woman later asked him for a ride home, he expected sexual favours in return for the amount he had spent on the meal.

A video of the interaction quickly went viral, drawing widespread criticism online. While More did not make the remarks himself, many social media users questioned his response after he was seen laughing during the conversation instead of immediately objecting to the comment.

As the backlash intensified, both More and Jangra issued public apologies. However, the comedian faced particularly strong criticism for not intervening during the exchange and for appearing to encourage the moment through his reaction.

Also Read | Objectify, Apologise, Repeat: Pranit More, Peddi and more - When will the cycle of sexism and normalised misogyny stop?

Maharashtra Cyber Files FIR

According to an ANI report, Maharashtra Cyber has registered an FIR against stand-up comedian Pranit More and several others in connection with allegedly obscene and objectionable content circulated from a stand-up comedy show held in Gurugram.

The case has been filed at the Nodal Cyber Police Station under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, along with Section 67 of the Information Technology Act, 2000. Authorities allege that clips shared on platforms such as YouTube and Instagram contained content deemed offensive and inappropriate, particularly concerning women, consent, and deceased persons.

Officials further stated that the videos were extensively circulated across social media and may have been used to generate online engagement and monetisation. Summons have been issued to all individuals named in the FIR, and further investigation is underway.