New Delhi: Kunal Kemmu’s Madgaon Express struck a chord with both audiences and critics alike. The actor-turned-director recently bagged the Best Debut Director award at the Zee Cine Awards for his directorial debut.

With its sharp writing, vibrant characters, and heartfelt storytelling, Madgaon Express announced Kemmu as a filmmaker to watch. From fans celebrating the film’s fresh narrative to critics applauding its breezy tone and emotional depth, the movie has garnered praise from all quarters.

Although Kemmu couldn’t attend the award ceremony due to work commitments, his wife Soha Ali Khan accepted the honor on his behalf. Taking to Instagram to share the news, Kunal wrote:

“Thank you @zeecineawards for honouring me as the Best Debut Director for Madgaon Express... sorry I couldn't be there due to work commitments but had my better half receive it for me.”

He went on to dedicate the win to his team, adding:

“This one is for the entire team that went behind making it a reality and the audiences and the critics for giving it so much love. I feel humbled and grateful. As you can see, the trophy is a hit with all ages—and some other species as well.”

According to Buzz, Kemmu is already working on his next directorial venture and is currently shooting for a new acting project, the details of which remain under wraps.