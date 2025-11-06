Mumbai: Actor Soha Ali Khan, known for her roles in 'Rang De Basanti' and 'Ahista Ahista', has spoken out about the ongoing debate surrounding actresses limiting their work hours, referencing Deepika Padukone's decision to set boundaries on her shooting schedule.

She expressed her support for Deepika Padukone's demand for an 8-hour workday, citing her own experiences as a working mother. She emphasised the importance of work-life balance, especially for mothers in the film industry.

In a conversation with ANI, Soha Ali Khan spoke about the challenges faced by working mothers in the film industry, saying, "There are not too many Deepika Padukones out there. So she may be able to get what she wants. And what she's asking for, I feel, I empathise with as a mother. I would want to have it all. I want a system that allows me to work eight hours a day. And also then spend some time with my child."

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

ALSO READ: Hansal Mehta Backs Deepika Padukone In Work Culture Debate: Says 12-Hour Shifts Have Normalised ‘Exhaustion’ In Film Industry

Deepika Padukone's demand for an 8-hour shift sparked debate after she reportedly exited Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film Spirit due to creative differences, including her request for structured work hours.

As a mother herself, Soha Ali Khan prioritises her evening time with her daughter, Inaaya, and values being present in her child's life. She mentioned that small daily experiences help shape a child's personality and that she wouldn't want to miss out on these moments.

"Personally, it comes to 7 p.m. and I go a little cuckoo because it's bedtime. And you understand that bedtime is so precious. The thought of somebody else putting your child to bed..of course, like if Kunal is there, then it's fine..but still I want to be that person," she said.

The actress emphasised the importance of being present in her child's life, noting how small daily experiences help shape a child's personality. "Children have very brief, short memories. So if Children have very brief, short memories. So if something has happened that day, the next day she's forgotten about it. And those little things culminate in her personality, shaping who she is. And then I've missed out. So nothing is as important to me, " Soha added.

Soha Ali Khan also acknowledged the demanding nature of film work, stating that it's a commitment that requires long hours. However, she believes that if a producer can accommodate an actor's request for an 8-hour workday, it would be beneficial for both parties.

Soha Ali Khan said, "I understand that on a film production, you work for 12 hours, and it's a commitment. And it's a lot of people putting a lot of money into it. So I think that has to be each to their own. If you're in a position where you can say that I'm only going to work for eight hours and I would like to leave, then I would appreciate it. If your producer can and feels okay about it, am I'm getting enough out of this person to make it worthwhile for me to take them on, then I will do that. And if I'm not, then I might have to take someone else. So I understand. There aren't many Deepika Padukones out there. So she may be able to get what she wants. And what she's asking for, I feel, I empathise with as a mother. I would want to have it all. I would like a system that allows me to work eight hours a day. And also then spend some time with my child..."

Soha, the daughter of former cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and actor Sharmila Tagore, married Kunal on January 25, 2015. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, on September 29, 2017.

She is best known for her roles in films, including 'Mumbai Meri Jaan', 'Tum Mile', 'Rang De Basanti', 'Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster Returns', and 'Tera Kya Hoga Johnny'. She was also featured in web series such as 'Kaun Banegi Shikharwati' and 'Hush Hush'.