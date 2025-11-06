Mumbai: Actor Soha Ali Khan recently shared an interesting story about her family's connection with Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore.

Speaking to ANI, she highlighted that her mother, veteran actor Sharmila Tagore, is the great-granddaughter of Gaganendranath Tagore, Rabindranath Tagore's nephew and one of India's finest early modern painters.

While talking about the deep-rooted family link, Soha said, "Rabindranath Tagore had, I think, about 14 siblings. And Gaganendranath Tagore, who was a painter and brought Cubism to India, was actually Amma's great-grandfather.

Soha further spoke warmly about how close Tagore was to her grandparents. She said, "He was very close to my grandmother and both my grandmother and my grandfather, my mother's parents. But my grandmother was very close to him. And they spent time together in Shantiniketan."

Recalling some cherished family memories, Soha added that her grandmother even had "some photographs" with Tagore. "And we have some photographs of them together. And he wrote two poems for her, for Ira, my grandmother. And then signed something, which my grandfather then threw away. And my grandmother was very upset with him for a very long time," she added with a laugh.

Soha, the daughter of late cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and actor Sharmila Tagore, married Kunal Khemu on January 25, 2015.

The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, on September 29, 2017. Soha is best known for her roles in films like 'Mumbai Meri Jaan', 'Tum Mile', 'Rang De Basanti', 'Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster Returns', and 'Chhorii 2'.

She was also seen in web series like 'Kaun Banegi Shikharwati' and 'Hush Hush'.