Soha Ali Khan Recalls Horrid Incident She Faced In Italy, Was ‘Flashed In Broad Daylight’

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Soha Ali Khan recently opened up on a few things in her latest interview. She recalled a horrifying incident from her Italy vacation where she was flashed in a broad daylight. She featured in The Male Feminist podcast on the Hauterrfly YouTube channel where she asked about it.

Soha Ali Khan On Being Flashed In Italy

Recalling the scary incident, Soha Ali Khan said, "In Italy, yes. Apparently, that happens often. But in broad daylight? Yeah… What is their motive? I don’t understand that. We don’t want to get into their heads to understand."

Soha Ali Khan On Casting Couch, Privilege

She went on to talk about casting couch in Bollywood and shared, "Somewhere, this privilege, where you belong to an industry family, maybe because of that, I was spared. Everybody felt that there’s Saif, there’s Sharmila ji. Maybe because of that. But I really haven’t had any experiences like that. Thank God for that."

About her privilege of coming from a Bollywood family, she admitted, "I understand that my life is privileged; my life has been protected. And I’m happy that I’ve not had such experiences. I know that for so many people who take public transport, something or the other happens every day."

On the work front, Soha Ali Khan was last seen in director Vishal Furia's Chhorii 2 - a sequel to Chhorii, starring Nushrratt Bharuccha, Gashmeer Mahajani, and Jitendra Kumar.