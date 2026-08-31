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Soha Ali Khan shares 2-minute protein matcha recipe for a quick pre-workout drink

Soha Ali Khan shared her easy protein matcha recipe, revealing the two-minute pre-workout drink combines matcha, protein powder, plant-based milk and ice for a quick energy boost.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 31, 2026, 05:55 PM IST|Updated: Aug 31, 2026, 05:55 PM IST
Soha Ali Khan shares 2-minute protein matcha recipe for a quick pre-workout drink
Image Credit: Soha Ali Khan, Instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Soha Ali Khan shares 2-minute protein matcha recipe for a quick pre-workout drink
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